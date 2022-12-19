Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 1,778 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.23 and its 200-day moving average is $359.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

