Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

