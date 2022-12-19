Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 13,109 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

