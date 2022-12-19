Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.86

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 34153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.