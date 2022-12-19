Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.86

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 34153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

