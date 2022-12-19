L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Gap Down to $213.27

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $213.27, but opened at $207.93. L3Harris Technologies shares last traded at $206.86, with a volume of 6,704 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day moving average is $230.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

