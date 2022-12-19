Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Apollo Medical Stock Performance
Shares of AMEH stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $75.23.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
