Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $75.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Apollo Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $266,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth about $14,774,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth about $435,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

