Larry W. Myers Sells 50,000 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

