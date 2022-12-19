Legacy Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,513 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 122,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.48 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

