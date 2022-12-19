Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.31.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $246.50 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 839.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.