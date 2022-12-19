LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of LGI Homes worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,320 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 470,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGIH opened at $100.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $155.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

