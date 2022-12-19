Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at CLSA

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CLSA from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.05.
Li Auto Trading Up 0.1 %
Li Auto stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
