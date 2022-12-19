Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at CLSA

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CLSA from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.05.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Up 0.1 %

Li Auto stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Li Auto by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325,224 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 28.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 52,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.