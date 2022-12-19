Lido DAO (LDO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $804.72 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005874 BTC on major exchanges.

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,537,692 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

