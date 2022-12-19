Lido DAO Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $811.19 million and $6.45 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $887.37 or 0.05296631 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00487365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,837.84 or 0.28876625 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,480,877 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.