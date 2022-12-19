Life Planning Partners Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Life Planning Partners Inc lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

