Life Planning Partners Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.06. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,186. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $183.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

