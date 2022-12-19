Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $109,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $297,986,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 263,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

IPAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,899. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.

