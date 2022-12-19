Life Planning Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.80. 57,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

