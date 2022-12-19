Life Planning Partners Inc Sells 130 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Life Planning Partners Inc trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $616,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 142,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,497,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,025,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 90,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.24. 14,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,644. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

