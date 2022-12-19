Linear Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $49.88 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

