LINK Price Hits $22.13 on Major Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $22.13 or 0.00133237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $132.20 million and $1.15 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.23 or 0.05149317 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00487577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.50 or 0.28887962 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

