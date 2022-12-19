Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $137.56 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,702,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,652,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00235491 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $226.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
