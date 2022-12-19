Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas makes up about 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lithium Americas worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after buying an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,226,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,902,000 after buying an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 233,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.84. 40,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

