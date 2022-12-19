Locus Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.23 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $41.23 million and approximately $901,902.90 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

