Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.08

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 1319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $770.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Insider Activity

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109,495 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $42,991,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

