Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.08

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 1319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,389 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,991,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

