Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $148.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.30. 243,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

