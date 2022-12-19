Magic Internet Money (MIM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $441,751.33 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

