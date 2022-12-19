Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
NYSE MRIN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.28.
About Marin Software
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.