MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $43.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $536.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

