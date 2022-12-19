Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 2,334 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 3.2 %

DLB traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,018. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.