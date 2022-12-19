Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $2.25 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $153.53 million and $85.87 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00013538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

