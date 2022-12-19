Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $55.08

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.08, but opened at $56.45. Matador Resources shares last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 886 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

