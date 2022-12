Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan Buys 5,000 Shares

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,125.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,399 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,900.20.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,294.91.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE MATV traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. 522,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

