Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Jeffrey Keenan Buys 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,125.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 5,399 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,900.20.
  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,820.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.
  • On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 3,499 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,294.91.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 5,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $104,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Keenan bought 2,114 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,110.88.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,810.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE MATV traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. 522,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Mativ (NYSE:MATVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Mativ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.