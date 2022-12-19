McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 674 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.89 on Monday, hitting $208.69. 76,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.38. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $318.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.