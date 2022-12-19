McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 181.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,667,000 after acquiring an additional 700,765 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after acquiring an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after purchasing an additional 518,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

