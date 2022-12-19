McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 2.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $789,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $687,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Medpace by 85.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Medpace by 36.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 94,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.63 per share, for a total transaction of $15,212,453.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,425,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,568,596.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MEDP traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,323. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

