McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 481.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $125.73 and a one year high of $182.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

