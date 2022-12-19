McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. SWM Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.14. 908,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

