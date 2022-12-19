Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.50

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.