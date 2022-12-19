MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MediaTek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MediaTek Stock Performance

MDTKF stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. MediaTek has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

MediaTek Company Profile

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

