Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $109.20 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

