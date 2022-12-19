MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.31 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $17.04 or 0.00101777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.04 million and $2.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00015746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00220039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.97027731 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,899,600.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.