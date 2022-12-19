MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $76.10 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $17.28 or 0.00103344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $76.10 million and $2.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014462 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00221776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.97027731 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,899,600.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

