MetisDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $17.05 or 0.00102672 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.09 million and $2.48 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.97027731 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,899,600.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

