MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

