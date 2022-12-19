Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.95) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Metro Stock Performance

B4B3 opened at €8.20 ($8.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -26.37. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a 12-month high of €11.60 ($12.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

