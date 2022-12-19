Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,417.71. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,339.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.