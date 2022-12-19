Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYBUF shares. Baader Bank raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

MYBUF stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

