MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Shares Down 0.2%

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.82. 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 13,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
MFS California Municipal Fund Stock Performance
MFS California Municipal Fund Company Profile
MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.