Midas (MIDAS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225,488.00

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Midas token can now be purchased for $29.00 or 0.00174757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $75.61 million and approximately $225,488.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $878.16 or 0.05294365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00488268 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,798.55 or 0.28930140 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 29.4132274 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,208.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.